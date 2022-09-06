Eddie Kingston Gives His Thoughts On The Roman Reigns Character

Roman Reigns has been reigning atop WWE for over two years, defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship successfully 23 times against many top level performers. The Tribal Chief isn't just known inside of WWE, as AEW star Eddie Kingston weighed in on his opinion of Reigns' character work and the Head of the Table's ability on the mic."Yeah, I love Roman," Kingston told "Pro Wrestling Illustrated." "That's why he's the top guy. That's why he's the guy, you know what I mean? There is a reason for it. If he could not speak or capture you emotionally, he would not be up there."

Reigns has conquered many battles over the last two years, defeating legends such as John Cena, Edge, Brock Lesnar, and Bryan Danielson. The upcoming battle for Reigns may be one of his toughest yet, as he defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales on September 4 at Clash at the Castle. Despite McIntyre being from Scotland and not Wales, he will have more of a hometown advantage in this situation due to both being in the UK. This premium live event will mark the first wrestling stadium show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992, which was headlined by Bret Hart vs The British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship.

Kingston praised other WWE stars who he believes are gifted when it comes to their abilities on the mic. "I love all the dudes in the New Day," Kingston continued. "They're entertaining, they can all talk, you know what I mean? Kevin Owens, he's a talker and he can go ... Sami Zayn is another one."

