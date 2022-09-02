Damien Priest Names The Biggest Thing He's Done In His WWE Career

Damien Priest is riding high after experiencing what he feels was the biggest moment of his career.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, Priest said the match with Edge was the highlight of his career. "It's the biggest thing I've done in my career hands down, easy," Priest said. "I mean, main eventing 'Raw' in Canada against Edge, getting like 30 minutes or whatever we had, that was special. That's up there as one of my all-time favorite moments of my career."

Priest has been a major player on the "WWE Raw" brand since joining The Judgment Day. Priest began a feud with Edge after he kicked The Rated-R Superstar out of the group. Eventually, the two collided in the main event of the August 22 episode of "Raw."

Priest had one thing to say to himself before the match, "'Just don't suck today. Please, don't suck today.'" According to Priest, he was rushed by people when he got backstage. Everybody was like, 'Are you okay? Are you not happy with this?' I was like, 'No, I'm ecstatic, but I just need a moment to really understand and process what just happened.'"

The former WWE United States Champion took notice of Edge giving him props during his post-show promo. "Obviously, again, legend, Hall of Famer, been there, done that and now he's giving me praise. We went out there and delivered. I'm just happy that I was able to hold up my end."

Priest admitted that he put more pressure on himself to perform well because he didn't want Edge to feel he wasted one of his final matches. Edge told fans in Toronto that 2023 could be his swan song.