Drew McIntyre Ruins Roman Reigns' Two-Year Celebration On SmackDown

The stage was set for Roman Reigns to celebrate the two-year anniversary of his reign as WWE Universal Champion, but Drew McIntyre, his opponent this Saturday at Clash at the Castle, had other ideas.

During the final segment of the 9/2 "WWE SmackDown," The Usos and Sami Zayn – the appointed emcee for the celebratory occasion – stood in the middle of the ring and spoke glowingly of their Tribal Chief, listing out his various accomplishments over the past few years, and emphasizing that everyone who stepped up to Reigns was "Superman punched" into obscurity.

Jey Uso then asked everyone in the audience to put up their 1's (hand gesture) to introduce the Head of the Table, following which Reigns was shown getting out of a black SUV in the backstage area. Just as Reigns prepared to walk to the ring, he was blindsided by a Claymore from McIntyre.

An amped-up McIntyre then charged down to the ring, hitting both Zayn and Jey with the Glasgow Kiss before throwing Jimmy to the outside. McIntyre wasn't done just yet, leaping over the top rope with a splash to take out The Usos and Zayn, before grabbing a steel chair to continue the assault.

McIntyre would continue to wreak havoc by sending Jimmy through the announce desk and spearing Jey through the barricade. He would eventually grab the microphone to warn Reigns that he will "never stop" while asking Reigns to look around and realize that the Bloodline "is torn apart." McIntyre ended his promo by stating he will "deactivate" Godmode at Cardiff by kicking Reigns' head off his body. He vowed to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Saturday as "SmackDown" went off the air.

While a lot of fans on social media believe McIntyre will dethrone Reigns on Saturday, The Tribal Chief remains the odds-on favorite to retain his titles at WWE's biggest show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years.