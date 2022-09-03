Matt Menard Describes The Backstage Vibe In AEW

After weeks of rumors and speculation regarding the state of AEW's locker room, another member of the roster has said there is less turmoil than some may think in the Tony Khan-led company.

"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, one half of the duo known as 2point0 and a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, told "Good Karma Wrestling" that the vibe in the AEW locker room is positive overall.

"I look forward to Thursday when I get to go online when I get home and find out what's been going on in the locker room," Menard said sarcastically.

"Daddy Magic" added that it could be because he primarily associates with other members of JAS, but things have been relatively smooth in AEW in his opinion.

"I don't feel any tension or any bad vibes," Menard said. "I don't know, everybody gets along."

Rumors of locker room issues surfaced after CM Punk cut a controversial promo on "AEW Dynamite" in which he called out "Hangman" Adam Page. Punk has since clarified why he called out Page, but speculation about disharmony in the locker room has continued.

Of Punk, Menard said: "I love having CM Punk around. We're always talking, having a good time. ... Punk is a great guy."

Menard admitted that he comes off like a "company guy," but he concluded by saying, "I love our locker room!"

