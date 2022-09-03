Bobby Lashley To Defend U.S. Title On 9/5 WWE Raw

WWE has its first match for next Monday's episode of "Raw."

Bobby Lashley is set to defend his WWE United States Championship against The Miz in a steel cage match on the 9/5 episode of "Raw."

The Miz took to social media on Saturday to challenge Lashley for the title on next week's "Raw," since the title wasn't represented at Saturday's Clash at the Castle event.

Miz tweeted, "The fact that the #USChampionship is not represented at #WWECastle is a slap in the face to every legend who has ever held it. Maryse and I may be on vacation, but this Monday it's back to business. #WWERaw Lashley vs. Miz for the US Title inside a steel cage. #NoDistractions"

Lashley accepted the challenge and tweeted, "I accept. See you Monday @mikethemiz. #WWERaw"

On the 8/29 episode of "Raw," Lashley defeated The Miz with the Hurt Lock in a non-title match. The Miz was looking for a win with the Skull Crushing Finale but was distracted by the appearance of Dexter Lumis.

Lashley has been the United States Champion since winning the title from Austin Theory at Money In The Bank on July 2. It's Lashley's third reign as the U.S. Champion, he first won the title in 2006 and his second reign was from August 2020 to February 2021. The Miz is a two-time U.S. Champion, his first reign was in 2009 and his second reign was just a year later in 2010.

The September 5 episode of "Raw" will be taking place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.