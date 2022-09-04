Sammy Guevara Shares More Details On Backstage Confrontation With Eddie Kingston

The ongoing saga between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara appears to be over after the pair squashed their beef following their recent backstage confrontation. The AEW stars had a conversation and shook hands ahead of last week's "Dynamite." However, Guevara has since shared more news on why the fallout happened in the first place.

According to Fightful, the wrestlers were supposed to face each other at tonight's "All Out" pay-per-view, with Kingston booked to go over the Jericho Society Appreciation member. Apparently, Kingston was one of the only AEW wrestlers willing to work with Guevara at the time as Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and Sonjay Dutt reportedly found him difficult to work with.

The report confirms that Kingston was mad at Guevara over the well-documented fat-shaming line he uttered in a promo that aired on an August episode of "Rampage." When asked to comment on the matter, Guevara told Fightful that he never intended to cause any hurt. Furthermore, he cited a lack of communication between him and Kingston for the confusion.

"Eddie did not do the professional thing and communicate to me, which if he did I never would have said it cause the last thing I want to do is hurt someone for real," Guevara said in a statement obtained by Fightful.

The AEW star also said that Kingston has a history of "being aggressive and getting out of control backstage," but stated that their altercation was completely "unnecessary." However, he vowed to learn from the situation and move on.

It remains to be seen if Kingston and Guevara's storyline will be resurrected. At "All Out," though, Kingston is scheduled to battle NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii. Guevara, meanwhile, will team up with Tay Melo to defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships against Ruby Soho and Ortiz.