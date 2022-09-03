Sammy Guevara Match Added To AEW All Out Sunday, Final Card

Sammy Guevera & Tay Melo will defend their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles against Ortiz & Ruby Soho at Sunday's AEW All Out Zero Hour pre-show.

The match was made official after Ortiz & Soho defeated Guevera & Melo in a non-title match on the 9/2 live episode of "AEW Rampage," a week after Guevera & Melo defeated Ortiz & Soho. With both teams winning one match apiece, Sunday's grudge match will be the culmination of the series.

There was a lot of uncertainty over Guevara's status for All Out following his reported backstage altercation with Eddie Kingston. Prior to Kingston's suspension, which he has finished serving, it was widely believed that Kingston vs. Guevera would take place at the September 4 pay-per-view in Chicago. In fact, Kingston issued a challenge for the match on the August 10 "AEW Rampage" tapings. However, the segment never aired on the August 12 show on TNT, presumably due to Kingston's suspension.

Kingston will also be seen in action during the Zero Hour pre-show, wrestling Tomohiro Ishii in a rematch from their previous battle at NJPW's Capital Collision event on May 14.

As of this writing, 15 matches are official for AEW All Out Sunday, with 11 matches confirmed for the pay-per-view and four matches for Zero Hour. The pre-show will begin airing at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel.

All Out main card:

AEW Undisputed World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW World Trios Championship Finals: Kenny Omega & Young Bucks vs. Hangman Page & Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

AEW Interim Women's World Championship: Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Swerve In Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Sting, Darby Allin & Miro vs. Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

FTR & Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns

Casino Ladder Match: Joker vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Zero Hour pre-show: