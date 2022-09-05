AEW Was Reportedly Interested In Signing Recently Re-Signed WWE Talent

The WWE Universe has been treated to several returning faces ever since Triple H landed his role as Chief Content Officer of the promotion, handling the company's creative since the retirement of Vince McMahon. The returns have included Karrion Kross, Hit Row [Top Dolla and Ashante the Adonis], Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis. Of all the names to make a comeback, however, none could be viewed as bigger than the former "NXT" Champion and fan favorite Johnny Gargano.

"Johnny Wrestling" made his return on the August 22 episode of "Monday Night Raw" from Toronto, where he was met by his former "The Way" partner Austin Theory. Despite several reports coming out in the past about Gargano's wrestling future, the star made his return to the company he's worked for during most of the past seven years, this time making an impact on the main roster.

According to Fightful Select, WWE heavily maintained their interest in bringing back Gargano the entire time he was a free agent, dating back to this past December. The report suggests that there weren't any advanced negotiations involving Gargano and AEW, but there was some mild interest from Tony Khan's promotion. However, there was never any serious consideration from IMPACT Wrestling.

Fightful Select also stated that AEW sources claimed that they didn't think Gargano would join the company. It also stated that several people in AEW were "pushing for him" to get hired, but ultimately the former "NXT" Champion chose to return to WWE instead.