Kevin Nash Reveals What He Hates About AEW

AEW has become the second-largest wrestling organization in North America in just over three years of existence, right behind WWE who has been atop the mountain now for many years. However, many have criticisms of the product, including one two-time WWE Hall of Famer in Kevin Nash.

"[AEW] roped me in with f****** CM Punk vs [Jon] Moxley," Nash said on "Kliq This." "What they're doing over is the f****** thing I hate which is, they're booking for the smarts and if you're smart then you already know there is no way CM Punk would kick with a foot that was injured to reinjure himself and go down and cut the match short."

Punk won the AEW World Championship at "Double or Nothing" by defeating "Hangman" Adam Page. The following Friday, however, Punk announced he would be having surgery on his foot. Due to these circumstances, AEW CEO Tony Khan decided to crown Jon Moxley as the Interim AEW World Champion "Forbidden Door" in June. The two wrestled in a Title Unification match on the August 24 episode of "Dynamite," which was won by Moxley in just about three minutes. In the match, Moxley was able to take advantage of Punk after his opponent delivered a kick to Moxley that in turn hurt Punk's planted foot, which is the spot that Nash had a problem with.

Moxley and Punk would up having a second one-on-one match for the AEW World Championship, this time at "All Out" on September 4.

