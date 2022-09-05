Triple H Reveals Plans For 'World Cup-Type Scenarios' In WWE

WWE has had a ground swell of news come out ever since Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer, with one of his most notable moves being the end of "NXT UK" and the impending formation of "NXT Europe." At "NXT's" most recent premium live event "Worlds Collide," the "NXT UK" Championships were unified with the "NXT" Championships, signifying the end of the brand entirely, with the company looking forward to the future expansion of "NXT" outside of North America and into Europe.

During the WWE "Clash at the Castle" post-show press conference, the CCO Triple H spoke about "NXT Europe," stating how excited he was to have a big event in Cardiff and what the future holds for the company's new brand.

"One, very excited about NXT Europe," Triple H said. "I think the opportunity for us — NXT UK started here. We had large plans prior to the pandemic. We were about to make some big moves with it, and things happen in life, as Tyson Fury said. Sometimes we all get knocked back down. We gotta regroup and figure it out. I think with all that behind us hopefully now, the time to make that move is now and we decided to pull back on what we were doing so that we could advance to the next level. Sometimes [it's] tough to do at the same time."