Sheamus Tried To Get Part Of His WWE Entrance Brought Back

At WWE's Clash at the Castle this past Saturday, WWE brought back Drew McIntyre's popular "Broken Dreams" theme song from his original run with the company, as it played before he made his entrance to the track he has been using since he returned to WWE. McIntyre isn't the only WWE star who has pushed hard to get his old theme back.

Sheamus told Josh Lawless of SPORTBible that he has attempted to bring back "Written in My Face," the song that's closely associated with him, but he "wasn't able to get it approved." "The Celtic Warrior" has been using the song "Hellfire" for several years.

"Of course, it's amazing what music can do," Sheamus said. "I had so many requests when I came back in 2020 for me to bring back 'Written in My Face.' ... But it's just funny, when that music hits the reaction it can have on the crowd."

It's unclear why WWE rejected Sheamus' request, but perhaps McIntyre getting his old song back provides hope for Sheamus.

