More WWE Stars Get Their First Names Back

Last night's episode of "WWE Raw" saw the fallout from WWE's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view this weekend, including the return of former Universal Champion Braun Strowman and a steel cage match for the United States title. Fans that tuned into the red brand may have also noticed a slight tweak a couple of characters, including Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory. The former U.S. Champion was sporting his full "Austin Theory" name once more. Kevin Owens even pointed to his tweaked name during their promo exchange, and the change is reflected on Theory's Twitter account.

The same can be said for Tommaso Ciampa, who appears to have also received a name change. The former NXT Champion was once again referred to as Tommaso Ciampa on a graphic when he appeared in a backstage interview segment with The Miz during last night's show. Earlier this year, Ciampa told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman that he was "good with Ciampa" as his name, but it appears that management had other creative plans in mind for the veteran wrestler.

These names can be added to the list of the numerous character adjustments that have been happening since Vince McMahon retired from WWE and a new regime of power was established. Riddle is now referred to as Matt Riddle on the televised shows, and according to WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg on a recent episode of his "Oh... You Didn't Know?" podcast, that change will stick. It's unclear if the trend will continue and other controversially re-named stars like Butch or T-Bar will go back to their previous identities in WWE.