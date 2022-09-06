Backstage Update On What WWE Brand Braun Strowman Is Assigned To Internally

Last night, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a surprise return to the company on "WWE Raw." Although making a comeback on the red brand, he noted in a backstage interview that he would be heading to "WWE SmackDown" this Friday. It left many wondering which brand Strowman would ultimately be assigned to moving forward. Nevertheless, it appears we now have an answer. According to PWInsider, Strowman will be assigned to "SmackDown" moving forward. It's also said that Strowman will be a top babyface on the show.

At present, "SmackDown" is currently lacking in the top babyface department, with Drew McIntyre currently holding that spot on his own, so the addition of Strowman will be an added boost. Big E, who is considered a top babyface on the brand, is absent due to a long-term injury, and Brock Lesnar is on hiatus following his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defeat to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in July.

Strowman initially joined WWE in 2013, and headed to the main roster two years later, where he aligned with The Wyatt Family. Strowman would eventually become a singles competitor and be nicknamed "The Monster Amongst Men," breaking onto the main event scene as an unstoppable powerhouse. Not long after, Strowman captured the Universal Championship for the first time in his career, defeating Goldberg on the first night of WrestleMania 36. Strowman would continue to be a key player, going on to battle world boxing champion Tyson Fury at the Crown Jewel event in 2019, before he was surprisingly released in June 2021 due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Following his departure, Strowman formed the Control Your Narrative brand with former WWE talent EC3, but would ultimately make rare appearances on the independent circuit before returning to WWE.