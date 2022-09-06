Liv Morgan 'Halfway Expected' WWE Fans To Boo Her At Recent Event

Liv Morgan is currently on the run of her young career, retaining the "SmackDown" Women's Championship after a decisive victory against Shayna Baszler at Saturday's Clash at the Castle event. But before she took on "The Queen of Spades," Morgan took some time to speak with "BT Sport" about what happened at the previous pay-per-view, SummerSlam. That night, Morgan retained the "SmackDown" Women's title against Ronda Rousey, but in a controversial finish that saw Morgan tap out to an armbar just before Rousey was pinned for a 3-count. The following "SmackDown" resulted in Morgan, who is a fan favorite, getting booed by the crowd.

"It was interesting," Morgan said. "It was kind of something that I halfway expected, because I feel like, in a way, the fans felt like I let them down, you know? Because I feel like the ending of the match, because of its controversy, they felt indifferent. They wanted me, I think, to get a clean, solid win, but I was facing the Baddest Woman on the Planet, who has years, and years, and years, and years, and years of mixed martial arts experience, and I outlasted two armbars and I did my absolute best in that very moment, and so they weren't happy with the conclusion of the match. But at the end of the day, the referee's decision is final, but and I'm still the SmackDown Women's Champion and the only woman to beat Ronda Rousey twice."

Morgan also dished out some candidness when the interviewer asked her to break the fourth wall and truly react to the SummerSlam finish.

"I hated it," Liv admitted with a laugh. "It's not the way that I would have hoped for it to go. But at the end of the day, I'm still SmackDown Women's Champion, and I guess that's genuinely all I really care about."