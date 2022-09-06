Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Whether Tony Khan Should Fire CM Punk From AEW

Eric Bischoff understands that he's living in a proverbial glass house. On a special edition of "Bischoff Reacts," Eric Bischoff addressed the recent turmoil — and rumored melee — in the AEW locker room, but did so with more than a modicum of self-awareness.

"I did a horses*** job of handling this very type of thing," Bischoff began, "so I'm not one to give anybody advice. But I had a lot of the same issues of executives in my own company talking to the dirtsheets at that time, Meltzer primarily, leaking things that never should've leaked. Talent taking it upon themselves to leak certain things that really should've leaked. So I get it, which is why I kinda empathize with CM Punk a little bit."

Punk launched into an irate tirade against the AEW EVPs after Sunday's All Out event, accusing them of leaking things to the media about backstage tension, and Bischoff understands that saying "I've been there and I've done it" in regards to his experiences in both WCW and TNA. "I know the impact, but once it gets to this point, if it's truly a brush fire, you're about ready to call in the National Guard, because that brush fire is about to start taking over and it's gonna get out of control. Get to it."

"If this was totally just real life and nobody's really working here? Fire CM Punk, like two minutes after he got done." Bischoff said, adding that there are very few other options, as Punk "embarrassed [AEW CEO] Tony [Khan.]"

"If it's not a work, it's not worth it," Bischoff said firmly, insisting that Punk has done "absolutely freaking nothing" for AEW's growth since his immense return in August 2021.

"Who knows? Maybe they'd have done just as good without him," Bischoff mused. "From what I can measure, which is weekly ratings or audience growth or lack thereof? Nada."