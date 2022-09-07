Finn Balor Wanted To Form Stable With WWE NXT Tag Team

Finn Balor once had an idea to lead the pack with a former "NXT" tag team. Balor has no problem rolling solo in the wrestling business, but he has had great success when it comes to factions. During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Balor discussed which tag team he initially wanted to join to form a stable in WWE.

"When I had discussed it before, I pitched the idea of going with the AOP," Balor revealed. "Looking back, it might have been too similar to Bullet Club and I feel like when you try to recreate something it's never as good as the original."

Balor helped launch Bullet Club in New Japan Pro-Wrestling back in 2013. These days, he's aligned himself with Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and now Dominik Mysterio, as The Judgment Day.

"I feel like this Judgment Day is something so far removed from Bullet Club that it's very refreshing, for me especially, not having to try to kind of recreate what I've done years and years ago," Balor said. "I'm more creatively filled than I have been in a long time in WWE."

Balor went on to say that he's been able to express himself more freely since turning heel. He says he's enjoying turning back to the dark side again. Balor joined The Judgment Day on the June 6 episode of "WWE Raw." He along with Priest and Ripley turned on Edge and kicked him out of the group.

The Judgment Day fell short against Edge and Rey Mysterio at Clash at The Castle, but they ended up getting the last laugh. Dominik Mysterio kicked Edge low and gave his father a clothesline after the match. The following night on "Raw," he joined The Judgment Day.

