Liv Morgan Names The Former WWE Star She Hopes Returns

Liv Morgan is aware of the major shift in WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement. We've seen big returns from the likes of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Dexter Lumis. We've also seen some key NXT call-ups such as IYO SKY. More recently, Braun Strowman made his return during the September 5 episode of "Raw."

During an interview with Gorilla Position, Morgan discussed how the shakeup has impacted WWE both from an entertainment standpoint and behind the scenes.

"I guess as far as product, we're seeing new faces, we're seeing old faces come to life again," Morgan said. "So, that's been amazing. I feel like everyone is just — morale's really high, the energy's really high, everyone's really excited for what the future holds and we're just ready to kick it up to the next level."

WWE has been bringing back many previously released performers. The reigning "SmackDown" Women's Champion revealed who she would bring back to WWE.

"Sarah Logan," Morgan said.

Logan was released by WWE back in April 2020. There is a history between Morgan and Logan. The two were aligned with Ruby Riott as part of The Riott Squad. The group disbanded in 2019 when Morgan was drafted to "SmackDown." Even if Logan were to return to WWE, The Riott squad wouldn't be able to reunite as Riott, now known as Ruby Soho, works for AEW.

For now, Morgan will need to stay focused on her current reign as "SmackDown" Women's Champion. She recently had a successful title defense at Clash at the Castle, pinning Shayna Baszler. It was her second successful title defense.

