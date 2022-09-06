Liv Morgan Describes The Hardest Match Of Her Career So Far

"WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan said her successful title defense against Shayna Baszler at WWE Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, over the weekend was "probably the hardest match of my whole entire life."

"Shayna hits so damn hard, Morgan told BT Sport. "She brought her 'A' game, so I was just happy and emotional just to keep this, and also just to have the opportunity; the crowd, the electricity, it felt so momentous, it just touched me."

Morgan transitioned from feuding with Ronda Rousey to wrestling former "NXT" Women's Champion Baszler, which means she has been working with two experienced MMA stars. Morgan revealed she has had "training sessions with Riddle," who also has a background in MMA, and that training clearly helped her in Wales.

"I prepared for this ... thought that anything she threw at me I'd kind of be ready for, but she also had a few tricks up her sleeve," Morgan said. "Like I said, the hardest I've ever been hit in my whole entire life, so I am just glad that this is still mine and I got the job done."

It's unknown what is next for Morgan, as her victory over Baszler was clean. Rousey was recently reinstated, so she could end up challenging Morgan once more, although Rousey did attack Adam Pearce on "WWE SmackDown" last week.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. or the transcription.