Backstage News Regarding Possible CM Punk And FTR Vs The Elite Match

It's long been said that controversy creates cash in the wrestling business, but CM Punk and FTR versus The Elite probably won't be happening anytime soon in AEW.

Sports Illustrated is reporting that sources close to AEW have revealed that no storylines will come out of Punk's recent backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following Sunday's "All Out" pay-per-view. While Punk has stated that he's in the company to sell tickets and draw ratings, there appears to be too much real-life animosity between the AEW World Champion and The Elite as of this writing.

Furthermore, it's unclear what the future holds for Punk, Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in AEW. It's believed that they've all been suspended for their involvement in the backstage scuffle — along with Ace Steel, Christopher Daniels, Brandon Cutler, and Michael Nakazawa. The Sports Illustrated report also noted that Punk and Steel could be fired by the end of the day. Punk reportedly met with Tony Khan on Tuesday, and some people have speculated that their conversation could have pertained to Punk's release. However, the details of their conversation have yet to be revealed.

Of course, a storyline between Punk, FTR, and The Elite makes sense on paper. The latter won AEW's World Trios Championship at "All Out," and Dax Harwood has teased FTR challenging for the titles with Punk as their partner in the past. Furthermore, FTR versus The Young Bucks was originally scheduled for "All Out," but those plans were ultimately shelved for the time being.