It’s barely been two days since the AEW Trios Championships were introduced on “AEW Dynamite,” and already many AEW talents, including Max Caster, have expressed their desire to win those new titles. And even though FTR already has a ton of gold between the AAA, IWGP, and ROH World Tag Team Championships, they wouldn’t mind adding the Trios Championships to their mantle either, provided their partner is a certain big star.

Fortunately, that partner is up for it, at least according to a tweet from Harwood late Thursday afternoon.

“Just talked to [CM] Punk,” Harwood said. “He said the only way he’d come back is if he could win the brand new 6-man straps with his friends. We’re his friends.”

Just talked to Punk. He said the only way he’d come back is if he could win the brand new 6 man straps with his friends. We’re his friends. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) July 28, 2022

Punk, the current AEW World Champion, has been missing from AEW programming following an injury he suffered to his left foot in early June. No timetable has been set for his return, though AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan has stated that Punk’s recovery is currently on schedule. Punk was most recently seen at the San Diego C0mic-Con along with several AEW stars, where he talked about his injury and was seen throughout the day in a walking boot.

A CM Punk/FTR trios team would come as no surprise, as the three formed a bond due to their mutual love for wrestling legend Bret Hart shortly after Punk defeated Harwood in singles action on the March 23 episode of “Dynamite.” Punk and FTR would formally debut as a trio on the June 1 episode of “Dynamite”, defeating Max Caster and the Gunn Club. Punk would reveal he was injured just days later on “AEW Rampage,” precluding any further trios matches with FTR for the time being.

The first ever AEW Trios Champions will be crowned at AEW All Out in Chicago, Illinois on September 4. If Punk is back by then, he will likely have to wait to get a shot at trios gold with FTR, as he’ll be expected to face the AEW Interim World Champion in a title unification match.

