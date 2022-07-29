The AEW World Trios Championships are officially a thing now, and everyone in AEW wants a chance to win the titles. That would include Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of the Acclaimed, but there’s just one problem — Bowens and Caster are in need of a third man.

Luckily, Caster has the perfect idea for someone to partner with himself and Bowens — a rapper who happens to be preparing for his debut wrestling match.

“YO! LISTEN!” Caster tweeted Thursday morning. “The Acclaimed x Lil’ Scrappy for Trios champs.”

Fans who tuned in to “AEW Rampage” last week will know that The Acclaimed are pretty tight with Lil’ Scrappy. The Atlanta-based rapper and star of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” served as the special guest judge for a rap battle between Caster and his former ally, the Gunn Club’s Austin Gunn, on AEW’s Friday show. Scrappy would award the battle to Caster, leading to Gunn and fellow “Ass Boy,” Colten, alongside Daddy Ass himself, Billy Gunn, laying out Scrappy and The Acclaimed.

The beatdown has done little to get either Bowens or Caster down, however. The duo has since announced that they will return to “AEW Rampage” tonight, and they will do so with their greatest weapon at their disposal: a music video.

This won’t be the first time The Acclaimed have aimed a music video at one of their rivals, as the two famously released “Two Grown Men Going Through A Goth Phase” in regards to Darby Allin and Sting earlier this year. Caster and Bowens are likely hoping this music video will lead to better things than that one did, as Allin and Sting ultimately defeated The Acclaimed in tag team action .

Fans can catch the latest Acclaimed music video tomorrow on “Rampage,” which will air at its usual 1o p.m. timeslot on TNT.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]