Cris Cyborg Comments On Possible Move To Pro Wrestling

Veteran MMA champion Cris Cyborg isn't averse to a move to professional wrestling sometime in the future, but there's no indication it's happening any time soon. The legendary fighter currently holds the Bellator Women's Featherweight World Championship, and is training for her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg spoke to Denise Salcedo about her upcoming fight and touched on the prospect of stepping into a professional wrestling ring for the first time.

"You know, it's a different sport," Cyborg said. "I love challenges. If I have the opportunity, for sure, I'm going to train and do my best. You know, I have [done] some training before with Thunder Rosa. It's fun."

Cyborg went on to tout a fellow MMA legend's success in the business. "Ronda Rousey is doing amazing over there and a few fans would like to see me one day doing pro wrestling. I'm going to do it," she said.

This isn't the first time Cyborg has discussed the prospect of crossing over and getting into the ring, or even facing off against Rousey herself. The former UFC champion has spent time at WWE's Performance Center in the past, and rumors dating back over 10 years ago suggest that she may have had interest in joining the WWE roster in some capacity for quite a long time. There's certainly no shortage of women's wrestlers who would love to square up against Cyborg, and it seems that the matter of her professional wrestling debut is less a question of if, but of when.