Eddie Kingston Shoots On CM Punk's 'MO'

You may not have heard this, but CM Punk has been in the news again recently for stuff that happened both on and offscreen at AEW All Out this past weekend. And that means some are thinking about Punk's rival Eddie Kingston once more, who is notorious for not hiding his thoughts about Punk, whether when they're face to face or on social media.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio that took place prior to All Out this weekend, Kingston talked about Punk and others he's not fond of, in particular addressing Punk's remarks towards Kingston while the AEW star was out serving a suspension.

"That's Phil's MO. Let's just call it as it is, that's Punk's MO," Kingston said. "My man's got a Punk shirt there. God bless you. I'm happy you're a fan of his, I'm not. He's a b***h, but god bless you. You can like him, I don't. I understand he's a Chicago guy, that doesn't mean I want to wrestle him. Punk's not a good dude. I don't care what he says about me.

"Of course he's going to talk trash when I'm not there, of course, he's going to talk trash when the boss is in the way. I just think he likes me and he just can't get over it. Maybe Phillip wants to be like me, maybe he wants to be loved like me. People think a lot of the stuff I do is a work, or whatever they want to call it. Everybody likes to use insider terms, everybody likes to be in the know with all the dirt sheets and all the stuff. I'll give it to you plain and simple; I don't like Jericho, I don't like Bryan, I don't like Claudio, I don't like Punk. Those are the people I don't like in this company. And there's nothing you can say or do or tell me that makes them different to me. I know who they are."

