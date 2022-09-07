WWE Raw Ratings Dip For Labor Day, But See A Boost From A Year Back

WWE Clash At The Castle didn't rope any added viewers in for the Labor Day edition of "WWE Raw", but all hope was not lost for WWE on Monday. Wrestlenomics released the viewership information for Labor Day programming and the September 7 episode of "Raw" was watched by 2,094,000 average viewers, a 3% decrease from the Monday previous. The key demographic saw a slight drop with 757,000 average viewers, a 2% difference totaling out to a 0.58 18-49 rating. "Raw" ranked at #2 in cable originals for the 18-49 demographic and #3 in the broadcast primetime category, behind "The Bachelorette" on ABC (0.73 18-49 rating) and NCAA Football on ESPN (1.36 18-49 rating).

The big positive for "Raw" however is how much of a difference a year makes. Last year's Labor Day episode had a total viewership of 1,849,000 making this week's "Raw" up 12% in viewership. The same can be said for the key demographic, as last year's "Raw" had a 0.52 18-49 rating, 10% less than this week.

"WWE Raw" did have the reported return of Braun Strowman, who ran through the brand's tag division. Fans also saw the "reinvention" of Dominik Mysterio, as Rhea Ripley of The Judgement Day made Rey Mysterio's son a "man." Dominik also helped Damian Priest defeat his dad in singles action and the main event had The Miz challenging Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship inside of a steel cage. Miz made an effort to escape the cage, but his descent was thwarted when he saw Dexter Lumis waiting for him underneath the ring apron.