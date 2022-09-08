ROH World Title Match Announced For 9/9 AEW Rampage

Claudio Castagnoli will defend his ROH World Championship against FTR's Dax Harwood this Friday on "AEW Rampage."

The match was announced during Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" as a promo package aired where Castagnoli referred to his title as "the workhorse championship" that is defended across the world. The segment also included comments from Harwood, one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions.

"I understand that coming into this match I'm not the odds-on favorite," Harwood admitted. "I'm just a tag team guy, right? But I fight, every night, I fight! I fight with my heart and soul, and I fight for my family. If I lose this match, that's you taking money out of my family's bank account, and that's just something I can't have!"

Castagnoli, last seen in action during the Casino Ladder Match at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, has had three successful title defenses since capturing the ROH World Championship from Jonathan Gresham at Death Before Dishonor on July 23. Those wins came against Konosuke Takeshita, Dustin Rhodes and Ari Daivari.

Over the past month or so, AEW has used "Rampage" as the show to feature the ROH roster. On that note, Samoa Joe, also assigned to the ROH brand, will cut a promo this Friday following his return at All Out. Joe returned after several months to save FTR & Wardlow from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, and The Motor City Machine Guns.

Other matches announced for "Rampage" include Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara in a first-round tournament match to crown a new AEW World Champion and Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne. The winner of the Allin vs. Guevara match will advance in the tourney to face Jon Moxley on next week's "Dynamite" in a semi-final bout.