Daniel Garcia Tells AEW Fans What They Should Be Focused On After Dynamite

Daniel Garcia unseated Wheeler Yuta on "AEW Dynamite" in his hometown of Buffalo, and much to Chris Jericho's chagrin, Bryan Danielson came out to put the belt around the waist of "The Dragon Slayer." But while that was the end of the televised episode, the live audience in Buffalo got to see a little bit more.

According to PWInsider, once the cameras stopped rolling, Garcia got on the mic and said he didn't know if the crowd knew how big of a night this was for All Elite Wrestling. Garcia told the live audience that Yuta and him displayed what everyone should be focusing on, the wrestling in the ring and nothing else.

The storyline stakes were high for Garcia as Jericho expressed his support for his "little brother," but none of Jericho Appreciation Society were at ringside to celebrate Garcia's victory, and matters got dicey when Danielson did come out. An angry Jericho stormed out on stage and stared down Danielson and Garcia to close out the program, leaving Garcia's JAS membership status in question.

What wasn't in question was the presentation of Garcia Wednesday evening. The hometown boy received a hero's welcome as hip-hop artist and Buffalo native Westside Gunn came out to rap Garcia to the ring. Garcia displayed babyface sportsmanship during his title fight as he played within the "Pure" rules set by ROH. It was actually Yuta who actually bent a little of parameters by hitting Garcia with a closed fist, leading him to be issued a warning. Garcia eventually made Yuta submit to secure the victory, and Yuta showed his respect for the victor by shaking Garcia's hand.