Triple H Visits With Famous Friend At Site Of 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

There are few celebrities that come into WWE and make a major impact the way Bad Bunny did. Despite natural speculation from the WWE Universe about how he would perform, Bunny showed up at WrestleMania 37 and put on one of the most awe-inspiring, impressive performances from a celebrity since Pat McAfee made his in-ring debut in "NXT." Since then, Bunny has competed as a surprise entrant in the 2022 Royal Rumble, and if his interviews about pro wrestling are anything to go off of, a lifelong fan like he is will likely make another appearance in the squared circle soon enough.

This week, while touring in San Antonio, Texas, Bunny ran into a familiar face in WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Triple H took to Twitter and posted a photo of the two together, as well as a snapshot of himself standing in front of Bunny's stage setup for the concert. As noted yesterday, it was revealed that the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28, which is why Triple H was in the building the same day as Bunny's tour was stopping through the city.

A report that emerged around the 2022 Royal Rumble explained that Bunny is considered a part of WWE and can drop in whenever his schedule allows him to, and they have a place for him. Obviously, the fact that Bunny is in the midst of two extremely popular arena tours will keep him away from the ring indefinitely. Notably, Triple H recently teased that he and Bunny would be talking about the future soon, and that looks to have now occurred.