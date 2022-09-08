WWE NXT 2.0 Celebrating Milestone Next Week

The Black and Gold years of "NXT" are looked back upon by many for having famous independent wrestlers, excellent matches, memorable moments, and iconic Takeover events. On September 14, 2021, the original Black and Gold "NXT" was rebranded into "NXT 2.0," which has become a more colorful and character-driven show where they are attempting to build more talent from the ground up. Some homegrown talents that have been featured on "NXT 2.0" in the past year include current "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker, the Creed Brothers, and Trick Williams.

In honor of the one-year anniversary of "NXT 2.0" coming up in the following week, WWENXT tweeted this out: "#WWENXT 2.0 prepares for a massive birthday celebration as the brand celebrates its one-year anniversary next Tuesday night." The tweet also has a video in it hyping "NXT 2.0" next Tuesday. Despite "NXT 2.0" focusing on the younger generation of stars, talent such as Ricochet, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler have appeared ion the brand, with Ziggler even winning the "NXT" Championship earlier in the year by defeating Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat before dropping the title back to Breakker on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 38.

"NXT 2.0" recently had a premium live event on Sunday, September 4, called "Worlds Collide," where in most matches, "NXT 2.0's" talent faced off against "NXT UK's" talent. The event was headlined by "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker taking on "NXT UK" Champion Tyler Bate in a Title Unification match. The match was eventually won by Breakker, officially making him the last "NXT UK" Champion in the history of the company. Mandy Rose, who defeated Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura in a triple threat earlier in the night, became the final "NXT UK" Women's Champion in history.