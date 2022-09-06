WWE NXT 2.0 Preview (9/6): Worlds Collide Fallout

On Sunday, "NXT 2.0" and "NXT UK" went toe-to-toe at the Worlds Collide special. The event, which took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, signaled the end of the road for "NXT UK," as the brand will now go on a hiatus until a full rebrand to "NXT Europe" occurs in 2023. Due to the change in direction, three championship unification matches took place at Worlds Collide, which saw Bron Breakker become the undisputed "NXT" Champion, Mandy Rose become the undisputed "NXT" Women's Champion, and Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) become the undisputed "NXT" Tag Team Champions. And while no segments or matches have been announced for the aforementioned champions on tonight's show, the fallout will no doubt be momentous.

What has been confirmed for tonight is that Nathan Frazer and Axiom — formerly known as A-Kid in "NXT UK" — will go one-on-one to kick-start their best-of-three series, a match initially set to take place at Worlds Collide on Sunday. Last week, the pair sat in the locker room and had a friendly chat before agreeing to partake in a series of matches against one another. The collision will be the first time the two wrestlers have faced each other inside an "NXT 2.0" ring, having collided one-on-one for the first time in an "NXT UK" Heritage Cup Championship #1 contender's match last November.

Meanwhile, Wes Lee is scheduled to go up against JD McDonagh. Lee spoke about McDonagh in a backstage interview at Worlds Collide with interviewer McKenzie Mitchell, who herself had an "uncomfortable" conversation with McDonagh last week on "NXT 2.0," telling her that the dark clouds don't scare him and proclaiming that if McDonagh wanted to get weird, then he will get also get weird in their forthcoming encounter.