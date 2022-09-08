Road Dogg Explains Why WWE Had Brock Lesnar Squash Kofi Kingston In WWE Title Match

During his time as a writer in the WWE, "Road Dogg" Brian James helped create one of the most intriguing storylines in several years and the story he was most proud of: Kofi-Mania. The story culminated in long-tenured WWE superstar Kofi Kingston becoming the first ever African-born WWE Champion at WrestleMania 35 after overcoming many months of hurdles to get his shot at then-champion Daniel Bryan.

Although Kingston's win at WrestleMania was one of the most feel-good moments in the event's history, his reign lasted only 180 days. Brock Lesnar defeated Kingston in very quick fashion a few months later during the 20th anniversary of "WWE SmackDown," with the match lasting a shocking eight seconds. Many viewed this moment as a slap in the face to Kingston and a moment that forever ruined his place as a main event talent in WWE.

Speaking on the story he helped create, Road Dogg joined "Sportskeeda Wrestling" to talk about who was behind the idea to have Kingston get squashed by Lesnar and revealed a match he'd like to see happen down the line because of the result we got that night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"I don't think it ruined Kofi," Dogg said. "I think it probably was Fox, Brock Lesnar, cross-appeal. He's a name, and Vince loves him and Vince is drawing with him, tried and true. Hey, let's shock the world, send him out there, and kill [Kingston] in a minute. I can hear him saying it now. It is what it, is but maybe Big E would've given a better battle.

"Maybe there's money in the future with those two, maybe there's money on the table."