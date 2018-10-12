2019 WWE Royal Rumble Tickets On-Sale, Roode Reacts To MMC News, Bellas' Super Wine-Down

- The Bella Twins have released a video, via their YouTube channel, featuring their "Super Wine-Down" from the Australian countryside.

In the video, featured above, The Bellas visit the Jackalope winery a few days before WWE Super Show-Down. They are treated to a tour of the facilities and get to sample a variety of their wines.

- WWE has just announced that tickets for the 2019 Royal Rumble has officially gone on sale. Tickets start at $20 and are available via Ticketmaster.

The 2019 Royal Rumble will be held on January 27th from Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ. It will again feature a women's and men's Royal Rumble match. Per tradition, the winners of the Royal Rumble matches will receive World Championship matches at WrestleMania.

- Bobby Roode has shared the following on Twitter reacting to the news that he will be replacing Kevin Owens' in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Roode will now team with Natalya, who tweeted him earlier today: