Title Match On Tonight's WWE NXT, Kaitlyn Returns To WWE TV, Mike And Maria Kanellis, Total Divas

Lio Rush will headline tonight's WWE 205 Live episode with an Open Challenge. Tony Nese vs. Cedric Alexander will also take place. Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis and others will also appear tonight. 205 Live spoilers for tonight are at this link.

Tonight's WWE NXT main event will see NXT North American Champion Ricochet defend against Adam Cole and WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat. Other matches include Keith Lee vs. Kona Reeves, Shayna Baszler vs. Britt Baker plus tag team action with Tian Bing and Rocky vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. There will also be appearances by NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, The Velveteen Dream, Nikki Cross and others. NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

The second round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic will continue tonight after NXT goes off the air. Matches confirmed to air include Mia Yim vs. Kaitlyn, Zeuxis vs. Io Shirai, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Xia Li and Tegan Nox vs. Nicole Matthews. MYC spoilers for tonight are at this link.

Tonight's Total Divas episode will focus on Paige revealing her new boyfriend. The synopsis reads like this: "Paige's Secret: Paige is faced with coming clean with a big secret she's been keeping from everyone; Nattie tries to convince everyone that she is the "hostess with the mostest," but can't even get food on the table; Brie is faced with mom guilt."