EC3 In Tonight's WWE NXT Main Event, Mae Young Classic Second Round Kicks Off, 205 Live, Total Divas

WWE 205 Live kicks off another Wednesday night block of WWE programming tonight on the WWE Network with Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher and TJP vs. Kalisto. 205 spoilers for tonight are at this link.

Tonight's WWE NXT will feature The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake, Steve Cutler) in action against three enhancement talents. This is their first time teaming together on NXT TV. Tonight's show will also feature Lacey Evans vs. Candice LeRae, Tony Nese vs. Johnny Gargano and Lars Sullivan vs. EC3 in the main event. NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

The second round of the 2018 Mae Young Classic kicks off after NXT with Toni Storm vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto, Rhea Ripley vs. Kacy Catanzaro, Taynara Conti vs. Lacey Lane and Meiko Satomura vs. Mercedes Martinez. MYC spoilers for tonight are at this link.

Tonight's Total Divas episode will focus on Nikki Bella, Natalya and Jimmy Uso & Naomi. The synopsis reads like this: "Nicole escapes to Palm Springs with Brie to gain clarity and focus on her independence; Nattie has a humiliating wardrobe malfunction just as she starts a storyline with Ronda Rousey; Jon attempts to fix Trinity's sweet tooth but fails miserably."