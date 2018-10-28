Exclusive Videos Of ROH Stars Jamming On Jericho's Cruise, Scarlett Bordeaux, Jazz's Next Opponent

- Above, Impact Backstage Interviewer Alicia Atout spoke with Scarlett Bordeaux on her YouTube channel, AMBY. When Bordeaux debuted for Impact in July she did an interview with Atout, spouting the memorable line, "Shut up, 'five,' a 'ten' is talking." They kept things in-character as Bordeaux still chuckled about how much attention that comment received and answered some fan questions.

- Women's Wrestling Revolution announced NWA World Women's Champion Jazz will defend the title against Jordynne Grace in Deer Park, New York later today. The event will stream for subscribers of Powerbomb TV. Jazz retained the title last Sunday at NWA 70 against Penelope Ford.

- Below are exclusive videos sent to us from Kelsi of Wrestling Inc's Two-Faced Wrestling Talk of Frankie Kazarian and Flip Gordon jamming with Papa Bucks (Young Bucks' dad) on Jericho's Cruise. Also, we see another clip of Marty Scurll taking on Rhett Titus. As you can see, the ring is on the top deck with fans all over the place. You can check out more photos from the cruise by clicking here.