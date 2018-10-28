Young Bucks On Chris Jericho Cruise (Photos), Don Callis With Another Dig At Kenny Omega, NJPW

- Above are highlights from NJPW Road to Power Struggle (10/27).

- Wrestling Inc's own Kelsi of Two-Faced Wrestling Talk is currently on the Jericho Cruise and tweeted out some images of last night's matches. She noted The Young Bucks vs. LAX was an amazing match. For those who weren't able to attend, Fite will be streaming the "Sea of Honor" tournament matches and Alpha Club (Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks) vs. Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and Marty Scurll) on November 3 at 8pm ET for $24.99.

Kelsi tweeted images from the Jericho Cruise

Marty Scurll appeared at the Jericho Cruise

LAX vs Bucks match at the Jericho Cruise

- Don Callis is also on Jericho's cruise and stopped to take a photo with "Kenny Omega." Callis turned on Omega last weekend at a Premier Championship Wrestling show in Winnipeg. After Callis' attack, Omega said he would see him "on the cruise."