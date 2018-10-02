Popular independent pro wrestling Joey Janela injured his knee at the September 21st Game Changer Wrestling show. Janela was jumping from the top rope to the outside, onto Psychosis, when he immediately collapsed to the ground upon impact clutching his knee.

Only a few hours after the injury Janela was already tweeting that he knew the injury was bad:


Today Janela met with his surgeon and has revealed the unfortunate news that his recovery time looks to be over a year:


Despite the grim outlook Game Changer Wrestling is still advertising Janela for "Joey Janela's LA Confidential" which will take place November 16th at the Avalon Haollywood: