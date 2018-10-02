Popular independent pro wrestling Joey Janela injured his knee at the September 21st Game Changer Wrestling show. Janela was jumping from the top rope to the outside, onto Psychosis, when he immediately collapsed to the ground upon impact clutching his knee.

Only a few hours after the injury Janela was already tweeting that he knew the injury was bad:

Not looking good ?? sorry to all the fans tonight in Asbury Park. Just got to the emergency room, le''s hope for the best... if not then I'll come back better than ever! https://t.co/Y37niQ6pwJ — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 22, 2018

Today Janela met with his surgeon and has revealed the unfortunate news that his recovery time looks to be over a year:

Well I met my surgeon today, it's official I'll be gone for atleast a year... even worse then I thought, really heartbroken. He said this one was is really bad, surgery next week... ?? The voyage has never been easy for me, It's a long way to the top

If you wanna rock 'n' roll — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 2, 2018

Despite the grim outlook Game Changer Wrestling is still advertising Janela for "Joey Janela's LA Confidential" which will take place November 16th at the Avalon Haollywood: