Joey Janela has carved out a nice career on the independent scene and has wrestled for CZW and PWG among other promotions. He competed in PWG's Battle of Los Angeles (BOLA) last month where he ran into William Regal who was scouting on WWE's behalf.

Regal gave Janela some advice to prolong his career and Janela shared what Regal told him on X-Pac's podcast.

"His advice both times [BOLA 2017, BOLA 2018] was pretty similar," said Janela. "It was, stop doing the crazy s---, stop falling on your head. He goes, 'Would I change anything you did out there? No, because the fans love you. But stop doing this. You have different routes to get over. Why do you continue to do this craziness?' Which I didn't think my match this year with David Starr was as crazy as my match with Sammy Guevara but there were moments in there that were pretty wild. But that's his advice to me every time...

"I one hundred percent agree with him. With the knowledge of concussions and how they can f--- up somebody's life. I have gotten this far thirteen years without a serious injury, so I feel that I'm at a point where I know how to protect myself pretty well. If I showed you a ten-minute compilation of all the stunts I did you'd think I'd be six feet under already."

Ironically, Janela did end up hurting himself recently, but it wasn't from the crazy stuff that Regal was referring to. Janela tore ligaments in his knee while doing a routine crossbody and the injury will keep him out of Game Changer Wrestling's LA Confidential event next month.

Before the injury, Janela was planning to face a recent WWE Hall of Fame inductee at the event and he revealed who it was to X-Pac.

"I'll spoil it right here. I was supposed to wrestle Jeff Jarrett. Double J vs Double J. It was all set up," revealed Janela.

