Kenny Omega And ROH Send Messages To Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes US Title Match Announced, NJPW

- Above is a look at NJPW Road to Power Struggle, which features some clips of what has happened thus far on NJPW's most recent tour, along with a quick preview of some of the upcoming Power Struggle (11/3) matches.

- A number of new ROH/NJPW Global Wars matches have been announced. Most notably, IWGP US Champion Cody will take on Beretta on November 11 in Toronto. Below are the updated cards:

Lewiston, Maine (11/7)

* Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. The Young Bucks

* Juice Robinson vs. Christopher Daniels

Lowell, Massachusetts (11/8)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. The Young Bucks vs. TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hangman Page

Buffalo, New York (11/9)

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI

* Jay Lethal vs. Chris Sabin (Proving Grounds Match)

Toronto, Ontario, Canada (11/11)

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Kenny King (ROH World Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Beretta (IWGP US Championship)

- As noted, Roman Reigns revealed his 11 year battle with leukemia on last night's episode of Raw, which required him to vacate the WWE Universal Championship to focus on his health. Reigns has been receiving plenty of messages from those both inside and outside of WWE, including IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Tama Tonga, and Ring of Honor.

Cheering for you from the opposite side of the globe. Nothing but respect for Roman. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 23, 2018

All gimmicks aside, my prayers and thoughts are with you @WWERomanReigns . Much Ofas always Uce — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) October 23, 2018