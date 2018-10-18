Kofi Kingston Reveals His Favorite Tag Team Opponents

Two weeks ago Kofi Kingston surpassed Billy Gunn for the most days in WWE history as a tag team champion. As an eight-time tag champion, Kingston has held either the Raw, SmackDown, or now-defunct World Tag Title for nearly 1,000 days.

Kingston discussed that accomplishment during a pre-SmackDown media call that Akhilesh Gannavarapu of Wrestling Inc was a part of.

"Yeah, it's just an amazing achievement for sure. It's one of those that, as far as I can remember, I never expected to be the longest reigning tag team champion in the history of the company, or be on the team that was the longest reigning tag team champions," admitted Kingston. "But it definitely is a feather in the cap, while especially considering where we came from. And the fact that the WWE Universe rejected us at first, and we had to turn that around, and have them embrace us through our positivity. To be able to attain the goals that we did, it truly is an amazing achievement. I truly appreciate it."

See Also Kofi Kingston Wants To Hold Every Title In WWE

The New Day and The Usos have been feuding off on and off for nearly three years. The WWE Universe has loved the matches between the teams but Kingston was asked which team he had the most fun working with.

"Well, 100 percent The Usos," said Kingston. "Just like I said before, because there's so much chemistry on so many levels. Being able to do so many cool things, so many unpredictable things on the main roster, that all got knocked out of the park. And I don't want to toot my own horn, or be too arrogant, but there's something between us and The Usos that we were able to knock it out of the park.

"It has got to be The Usos, and there's no second. Actually, we did some things with Mizdow—Damien Sandow and The Miz, that were really, really fun. But most of that was on live events, and a bit of it was televised but it has got to be number two. But they're in the second place, they are way in the second. There's a really big gap between the matches we had with The Usos and the matches we had with Mizdow."

The New Day lost the SmackDown Tag Team championship to The Bar this past Thursday at SmackDown 1000. Five of Kingston's eight tag title reigns have been with The New Day while the other three were with CM Punk, Evan Bourne and R-Truth.