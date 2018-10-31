Wrestling Inc.

Matt Riddle's WWE NXT TV Debut Tonight, Paul Heyman On His New Merch, The Bellas - The Merrells

By Marc Middleton | October 31, 2018

- The Bella Twins released this video of their recent "Celebrity!" battle against The Merrell Twins.

- The following matches are set to air on tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Matt Riddle makes his NXT TV debut vs. Luke Menzies
* The Street Profits vs. The Mighty
* Nikki Cross vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Humberto Carrillo
* The War Raiders vs. Adam Cole and Bobby Fish

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- WWE Shop has released new "Never a Prediction" t-shirts for Paul Heyman, as seen below. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases. The Advocate tweeted the following on his new gear:



