Matt Riddle's WWE NXT TV Debut Tonight, Paul Heyman On His New Merch, The Bellas - The Merrells

- The Bella Twins released this video of their recent "Celebrity!" battle against The Merrell Twins.
- The following matches are set to air on tonight's WWE NXT episode:
* Matt Riddle makes his NXT TV debut vs. Luke Menzies
* The Street Profits vs. The Mighty
* Nikki Cross vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Humberto Carrillo
* The War Raiders vs. Adam Cole and Bobby Fish
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
- WWE Shop has released new "Never a Prediction" t-shirts for Paul Heyman, as seen below. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases. The Advocate tweeted the following on his new gear:
I don't offer predictions.— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 30, 2018
I offer spoilers.
Here's a spoiler for you.
Wear this shirt, and EVERYONE will admire your exquisite taste in fashionable tees!https://t.co/lau4U5p0YE
… and one for the ladies … https://t.co/LYg2EQ2RqS— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 30, 2018