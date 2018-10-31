Matt Riddle's WWE NXT TV Debut Tonight, Paul Heyman On His New Merch, The Bellas - The Merrells

- The Bella Twins released this video of their recent "Celebrity!" battle against The Merrell Twins.

- The following matches are set to air on tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Matt Riddle makes his NXT TV debut vs. Luke Menzies

* The Street Profits vs. The Mighty

* Nikki Cross vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Humberto Carrillo

* The War Raiders vs. Adam Cole and Bobby Fish

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- WWE Shop has released new "Never a Prediction" t-shirts for Paul Heyman, as seen below. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases. The Advocate tweeted the following on his new gear:

I don't offer predictions.

I offer spoilers.

Here's a spoiler for you.

Wear this shirt, and EVERYONE will admire your exquisite taste in fashionable tees!https://t.co/lau4U5p0YE — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 30, 2018