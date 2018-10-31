More On Hulk Hogan Appearing At WWE Crown Jewel, Mick Foley Interview Outtakes (Video), St. Mick

- Above are some outtakes from our recent interview with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. The clip highlights some of the funny moments throughout the conversation, ranging from cheap pops to Chef Boyardee.

- Speaking of Foley, his book SAINT MICK: My Journey From Hardcore Legend to Santa's Jolly Elf is now available in paperback. The edition contains a brand new chapter by the hardcore legend, as well as a foreword by Stephanie McMahon and exclusive photos from the Foley family archives. It is available now in paperback on Amazon and wherever books and eBooks are sold.

- As noted, WWE officially listed Hulk Hogan for WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia this Friday. Assuming he appears on the broadcast and not during a dark segment, it will be Hogan's first public WWE appearance since WrestleMania 31 in 2015. The appearance has been set for awhile, as one of our readers attended Eric Bischoff's one-man show in Newcaster on October 10th. During a private VIP meet & greet with Bischoff before the show started, Bischoff said that Hogan would be travelling to Saudi Arabia for the show.

Wrestling Inc. reader Dallas Morris sent along some photos from Jimmy Hart's bar last Monday, October 22nd, where he spoke to Hart. Hart noted that he talks to Hogan daily and that they are both flying out to Saudi Arabia this week for Crown Jewel.