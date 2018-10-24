Neville Introduces Dragon Gate Streaming Service, Wrestle Kingdom 13 Tickets, NJPW Top 5

- Above, NJPW counted down the top 5 moments from last month's NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed from Long Beach, California. Starting at five: the start of Will Ospreay vs. Marty Scurll, Gedo getting involved in Tanahashi vs. White, Cody defeating Juice Robinson for the IWGP US Championship, Guerrillas of Destiny winning the IWGP Tag Titles against The Young Bucks, and at number one, the main event (Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada).

- NJPW announced ticket packages for Wrestle Kingdom 13 and New Year Dash for overseas fans will go on sale tonight at 9pm ET. The only official match for either event is IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega defending against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

- Dragon Gate has started up its own streaming service, Dragon Gate Network, where fans can watch live/past shows for just over $13 a month. Neville (going again as PAC) did a one minute video introducing the service by saying it's the only place to see "the most sadistic and brutal fighter on the face of planet Earth." Earlier this month, PAC made his return to wrestling after being released from WWE.