Neville Renames Finishing Move, NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling Press Conference, New Japan Road Results

- Above is the press conference for tomorrow's NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling event. The presser featured Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay White, IWGP US Champion Cody, Kota Ibushi, and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. The main event of the show will be Kenny Omega defending his title against both Ibushi and Cody. Be sure to join our live coverage beginning tomorrow at 4am ET / 1am PT.

- NJPW had one smaller event to go before tomorrow's big show and that was New Japan Road in Niigata, Japan. Below are the full results:

* Toa Henare defeated Yota Tsuji

* Yuji Nagata defeated Ren Narita

* Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and El Desperado defeated Shota Umino, Tiger Mask, and Jushin "Thunder" Liger

* Togi Makabe, Tomaki Honma, and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Manubu Nakanishi, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* Hirooki Goto and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Takashi Iizuka and Minoru Suzuki

* Jay White and Gedo defeated KUSHIDA and Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI defeated SHO, YOH, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada

- As noted, Neville (now going as PAC) made his first appearance in Dragon Gate since his WWE release to join up with the R.E.D. stable. At last night's show it was announced PAC's corkscrew shooting star press finisher will be known as Black Arrow, as opposed to Red Arrow in WWE. Also, PAC will take on Flamita at Gate of Destiny on November 4.