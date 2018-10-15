Matt Hardy Releases Hardy Compound 'Prepare' Vignette, Main Event-WWE Network, More On Tonight's RAW

- We've noted how WWE film crews were recently at The Hardy Compound in North Carolina to film a House Hardy Halloween special to air on the WWE Network later this month. The special will also serve as the pilot to a potential House Hardy series on the Network.

You can find Hardy's latest vignette from the Hardy Compound, titled "Prepare", in the video above.

- WWE Network recently added old episodes of WWE Main Event from 2012 and 2013, including the debut episode from October 3, 2012 that featured then-WWE Champion CM Punk vs. then-World Heavyweight Champion Sheamus. The Network previously included episodes from 2014-2018. It looks like they have less than 50 classic episodes left to upload.

- WWE has released the following video on-live featuring Cathy Kelly previewing tonight's episode of RAW from Philadelphia: