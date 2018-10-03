ROH Announces Matches For Glory By Honor, NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed Highlights, CMLL Grand Prix

- Above, NJPW released a video showing highlights from last weekend's Fighting Spirit Unleashed event in Long Beach, California (full results here). The show aired live on NJPW World and will be shown again on AXS TV this Friday at 8pm ET.

- ROH announced a number of matches for their next live event, Glory by Honor in Baltimore, Maryland on October 12.

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Silas Young (ROH World Championship)

* Cody and The Young Bucks (c) vs. SoCal Uncensored (ROH World Six-Man Championship)

* Marty Scurll vs. Shane "Hurricane" Helms

* Shane Taylor vs. Hangman Page

* The Briscoes vs. The Bounces (Non-Title Match)

* Bully Ray vs. Jonathan Gresham

- ROH announced HonorClub members will be able to watch CMLL's International Grand Prix tournament this Friday beginning at 9:30pm ET. The tournament features nine international competitors and nine Mexican-born CMLL competitors. Here are the names involved in this year's tournament: Jay Briscoe, Mark Briscoe, Matt Taven, Flip Gordon, Michael Elgin, David Finlay, Okumura, Gilbert el Boricua, Black Magic, Ultimo Guerrero, Diamante Azul, Volador Jr., Sansón, El Cuatrero, Caristico, El Terrible, Euforia and Hechicero.