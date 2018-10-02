WWE Reportedly Makes Offer To Bullet Club Elite Member

On this morning's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio Dave Meltzer shed some light on WWE's interest in Bullet Club stand out "Hangman" Adam Page.

Speculation about WWE's interest in Page stemmed from the most recent episode of Being The Elite. In the episode, The Young Bucks give Page a pair of cowboy boots as a present with a note that was signed, "Nice Try. If you want to be an assassin try being more cerebral. - H". Teasing, of course, that the boots could be from WWE in an attempt to lure him to sign.

Meltzer noted that there may be more to this story than a simple joke on BTE. According to Meltzer, WWE did apparently make an offer to Page recently. According to what he's heard from WWE sources, Page turned them down. He went on to say, however, that from others he spoke to Page simply told WWE that he just didn't want to come right now, "because it's not the group and the group's sticking together."

The latest BTE episode ended with a tease that the members of BTE's contracts would be coming up at midnight on New Year's Eve. Cody then mentioned that they may go, "Double or nothing," which could be an allusion to All In 2.

Page competed this past Sunday night at NJPW's Fighting Spirit Unleashed tagging with fellow Bullet Club member Chase Owens against The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian). Page and Owens came up short in the bout but it was Owens that took the pinfall for his team after receiving The Addiction's Best Meltzer Ever moonsault-tombstone combo finisher.

Source: F4WOnline