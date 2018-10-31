Roman Reigns Gets Support Aboard Jericho Cruise, The Elite Halloween Costumes, Starrcast, ROH SOTF

- Above, The Kingdom hyped their upcoming title match against the ROH Six-Man World Tag Team Champions Cody and The Young Bucks at this Sunday's ROH Survival of the Fittest in Columbus, Ohio. The Survival of the Fittest tournament winner will receive a future ROH World Title shot. The event will stream for HonorClub members at 7pm ET. Below is the full card:

* The Kingdom vs. Cody and The Young Bucks (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Cobb

* Tracy Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham (SOTF First Round Match)

* PJ Black vs. Luchasaurus (SOTF First Round Match)

* Beer City Bruiser vs. Christopher Daniels (SOTF First Round Match)

* Adam Page vs. Colin Delaney vs. Dalton Castle (SOTF First Round Match)

* Andrew Everett vs. Guerrero Maya Jr. vs. Flip Gordon (SOTF First Round Match)

* Silas Young vs. Stuka Jr. vs. Marty Scurll (SOTF First Round Match)

- During "All In" weekend, Starrcast hosted multi-day events for fans coming to the show, including numerous live podcasts. The company has since changed its Twitter handle from "Starrcast" to "Starrcast Events" hinting there could be more on the way. While on the Jericho Cruise, Cody Rhodes said he was going to do everything in his power to bring "All In 2" to the fans.

- Below, The Elite sent out a Happy Halloween to the fans and showed off their Mario Brothers group costumes. There's been a running joke on Being the Elite that Nick Jackson is the "Luigi" of the team and that's exactly who he dressed up as.

Happy Halloween from The Elite. pic.twitter.com/adZ5mYT6GE — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 31, 2018

- Also on the Jericho Cruise, fans put together and signed a "Get well soon, Roman" sign. Two weeks ago, Roman Reigns announced on Raw his 11-year battle with leukemia, which has returned.