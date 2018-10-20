Wrestling Inc.

Scarlett Bordeaux's Talent Search Continues, Bound For Glory Survey, March Impact TV Tapings

By Joshua Gagnon | October 20, 2018

- Above, Impact Wrestling will return to to St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario on March 22 and 23 for a set of TV tapings.

- Each week Impact tweets out a survey to ask fans about the most recent episode of Impact. This week's also featured questions about this month's Bound for Glory PPV (full results here). Specifically, the survey asked fans which match they enjoyed the most, if they watched the PPV, and how would they rate the PPV.


See Also
Tessa Blanchard Talks Austin Aries Controversy At Bound For Glory PPV

- As noted, Scarlett Bordeaux is searching for someone to give her managerial expertise to, but her talent search is open to everyone, including the fans. As seen in the video below, Bordeaux has been retweeting a few fan entries and will have her first "viewing party" on next week's Impact.





Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Most Popular

Back To Top