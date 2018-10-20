Scarlett Bordeaux's Talent Search Continues, Bound For Glory Survey, March Impact TV Tapings

- Above, Impact Wrestling will return to to St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario on March 22 and 23 for a set of TV tapings.

- Each week Impact tweets out a survey to ask fans about the most recent episode of Impact. This week's also featured questions about this month's Bound for Glory PPV (full results here). Specifically, the survey asked fans which match they enjoyed the most, if they watched the PPV, and how would they rate the PPV.

Let us know what you thought of this week's IMPACT by filling out this quick survey. We have a few Bound For Glory related questions too!

- As noted, Scarlett Bordeaux is searching for someone to give her managerial expertise to, but her talent search is open to everyone, including the fans. As seen in the video below, Bordeaux has been retweeting a few fan entries and will have her first "viewing party" on next week's Impact.

.@Lady_Scarlett13 is opening her talent search up to EVERYBODY! Send your videos to [email protected] and her next big star could be you!

.@iPeteyWilliams felt he had done enough to earn @Lady_Scarlett13's managerial guidance but she's casting her net wider than ever.