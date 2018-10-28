Sound Off: Reactions On Which WWE Evolution Match Interests You The Most

Yesterday we asked which of today's WWE Evolution matches interested you the most and the winner was clear: WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte. Along with a solid story build, the Last Woman Standing stipulation adds a new wrinkle to their intense rivalry.

Coming in second was Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai, if given enough time, some of you felt this could be a fantastic match. Many in the comments weren't excited for any of the matches though, not so because of who's involved, but because WWE hasn't put in the effort into building a well-rounded card.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

nightmare:

"Becky vs. Charlotte will be the match of the night, but I have a feeling that Charlotte will win this one. WWE always gives her the big win."

The Whole F'N Comment Section:

"Kairi and Shayna will tear the house down. Mae Young Classic final is going to be terrific."

Burn it Down:

"Had it been Trish and Lita vs. Sasha and Bayley, that would've definitely been the match I'd be interested in. But too bad all four of them are getting wasted in this 'historic' PPV."

throwbackattack:

"Becky and Charlotte by miles over the rest of the card. First ever Last Woman Standing Match and these two are perfect for it. This is the only feud that people actually care about in WWE right now. I'm pulling for Becky in a major way to stay champion, but I expect them to put on one hell of a match where no one is a loser, especially the fans. This should have been the main event."

