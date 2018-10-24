Wrestling Inc.

The Rock Gets Into Twitter Exchange With CNN Reporter Over Post About Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince

By Ross Kelly | October 24, 2018

The Rock has been pretty savvy about avoiding controversy throughout his career, but a months-old social media post has inserted himself into the Saudi Arabia situation.

Six months ago, The Rock posted on Instagram that he had the pleasure of having dinner with Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Rock described it as a "fascinating experience" and one that he "asked a lot of questions. Listened and learned."

CNN reporter Oliver Darcy uncovered that old Instagram post and blasted The Rock for it.


The Rock responded by calling Darcy's post "clickbait" and urged him to go back and read what he said in the Instagram caption.


Darcy responded with a tweet of his own in which he asked Rock if his opinion on bin Salman has changed over time.


Rock hasn't responded to Darcy's latest post but he becomes the latest member of the WWE family to appear to, in some way, defend Saudi Arabia. However, Rock's post is from April 2018 and was before journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Others who have more blatantly defended Saudi Arabia include JBL who commended the country for promoting change and Randy Orton who said going to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel would "make things better everywhere."

As of now Crown Jewel is still scheduled for Saudi Arabia but WWE is reportedly scouting new locations to host the event.

