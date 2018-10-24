The Rock Gets Into Twitter Exchange With CNN Reporter Over Post About Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince

The Rock has been pretty savvy about avoiding controversy throughout his career, but a months-old social media post has inserted himself into the Saudi Arabia situation.

Six months ago, The Rock posted on Instagram that he had the pleasure of having dinner with Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Rock described it as a "fascinating experience" and one that he "asked a lot of questions. Listened and learned."

CNN reporter Oliver Darcy uncovered that old Instagram post and blasted The Rock for it.

This Instagram post from @TheRock did not age well. Reached out to his publicist several times today to see if he has any new thoughts on MBS, but no response. pic.twitter.com/N538sD52X1 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 19, 2018

The Rock responded by calling Darcy's post "clickbait" and urged him to go back and read what he said in the Instagram caption.

Such a silly, clickbait post, Oliver. Im surprised you'd post this. Go back and really read my words. I listened and learned then. As I listen and learn now. C'mon man — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 20, 2018

Darcy responded with a tweet of his own in which he asked Rock if his opinion on bin Salman has changed over time.

You had dinner with a brutal authoritarian, playing a role in his PR campaign to convince the West that he was, as you'd say, someone with "modern views." Then you gushed about it on social media. Ppl look up to you. Do you regret giving him a platform? Has your opinion changed? https://t.co/yPHazTLIRt — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 20, 2018

Rock hasn't responded to Darcy's latest post but he becomes the latest member of the WWE family to appear to, in some way, defend Saudi Arabia. However, Rock's post is from April 2018 and was before journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Others who have more blatantly defended Saudi Arabia include JBL who commended the country for promoting change and Randy Orton who said going to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel would "make things better everywhere."

As of now Crown Jewel is still scheduled for Saudi Arabia but WWE is reportedly scouting new locations to host the event.